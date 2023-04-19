Unusual Put Option Trade in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) Worth $348.07K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:36:10 ET an unusually large $348.07K block of Put contracts in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) was bought, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.33 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 89.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in PBR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 594 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.58%, a decrease of 11.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 897,001K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.09, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.92% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR is $14.49. The forecasts range from a low of $9.22 to a high of $19.17. The average price target represents an increase of 17.92% from its latest reported closing price of $12.29.

The projected annual revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR is $607,696MM, a decrease of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 49,217K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,543K shares, representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 14.06% over the last quarter.

KCS Wealth Advisory holds 60K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 11.58% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 250K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Series holds 228K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMGX - Voya Multi-Manager Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class I holds 97K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing a decrease of 16.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 46.34% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

