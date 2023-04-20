Unusual Put Option Trade in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) Worth $1,965.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 13:57:46 ET an unusually large $1,965.00K block of Put contracts in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR (PBR) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 29 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 9.67 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PBR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 1.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBR is 0.59%, a decrease of 10.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.47% to 897,001K shares. The put/call ratio of PBR is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.30% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR is $14.49. The forecasts range from a low of $9.22 to a high of $19.17. The average price target represents an increase of 24.30% from its latest reported closing price of $11.66.

The projected annual revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras - ADR is $607,696MM, a decrease of 5.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Edmond De Rothschild Holding holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SBHEX - Segall Bryant & Hamill Emerging Markets Fund Retail Class holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 22.19% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 14.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 27.01% over the last quarter.

Parallel Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 15.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Dowling & Yahnke holds 22K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBR by 3.97% over the last quarter.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A., better known by the acronym Petrobras, is a state-owned Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The companys name translates to Brazilian Petroleum Corporation — Petrobras.

