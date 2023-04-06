Unusual Put Option Trade in Perion Network (PERI) Worth $212.74K

On April 6, 2023 at 12:13:41 ET an unusually large $212.74K block of Put contracts in Perion Network (PERI) was bought, with a strike price of $40.00 / share, expiring in 43 days (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in PERI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.48% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Perion Network is $38.28. The forecasts range from a low of $31.01 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.48% from its latest reported closing price of $40.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Perion Network is $743MM, an increase of 16.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perion Network. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 23.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERI is 0.30%, an increase of 21.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.56% to 28,052K shares. The put/call ratio of PERI is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Phoenix Holdings holds 2,301K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,823K shares, representing a decrease of 66.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 99.95% over the last quarter.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings holds 1,919K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares, representing an increase of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 39.20% over the last quarter.

Meitav Dash Investments holds 1,852K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares, representing an increase of 38.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 99.80% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,789K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,790K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 18.10% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 1,709K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,707K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERI by 23.21% over the last quarter.

Perion Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Perion is a global technology company that delivers strategic business solutions that enable brands and advertisers to efficiently 'Capture and Convince' users across multiple platforms and channels, including interactive connected television - or iCTV. Perion achieves this through its Synchronized Digital Branding capabilities, which are focused on high impact creative; content monetization; its branded search network, in partnership with Microsoft Bing; and social media management that orchestrates and optimizes paid advertising. This diversification positions Perion for growth as budgets shift across categories.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.