Unusual Put Option Trade in PDC Energy (PDCE) Worth $54.33K

On May 22, 2023 at 12:02:04 ET an unusually large $54.33K block of Put contracts in PDC Energy (PDCE) was sold, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 25 day(s) (on June 16, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 878 funds or institutions reporting positions in PDC Energy. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PDCE is 0.37%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 103,636K shares. The put/call ratio of PDCE is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PDC Energy is 93.08. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 42.93% from its latest reported closing price of 65.12.

The projected annual revenue for PDC Energy is 4,010MM, an increase of 1.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,884K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,273K shares, representing a decrease of 10.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 87.18% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,846K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 3.02% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,797K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing a decrease of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 1.43% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 2,632K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,494K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 3.40% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,374K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,445K shares, representing a decrease of 3.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PDCE by 1.27% over the last quarter.

PDC Energy Background Information

PDC Energy, Inc. is a domestic independent exploration and production company that acquires, explores and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas and NGLs, with operations in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and Delaware Basin in west Texas. Its operations in the Wattenberg Field are focused in the horizontal Niobrara and Codell plays and its Delaware Basin operations are primarily focused in the horizontal Wolfcamp zones.

