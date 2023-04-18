Unusual Put Option Trade in Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Worth $4,180.00K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:25:31 ET an unusually large $4,180.00K block of Put contracts in Paypal Holdings (PYPL) was sold, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.02 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 84.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in PYPL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paypal Holdings. This is a decrease of 93 owner(s) or 2.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.52%, a decrease of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.00% to 909,806K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.97% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paypal Holdings is $102.82. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.97% from its latest reported closing price of $77.33.

The projected annual revenue for Paypal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Centerpoint Advisors holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 82K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares, representing a decrease of 34.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 99.93% over the last quarter.

RYOCX - NASDAQ-100 Fund Investor Class holds 108K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing a decrease of 12.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 24.92% over the last quarter.

HLFNX - Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund Investor Class holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 23.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 19.19% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 294K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 295K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 21.13% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

