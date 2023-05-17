Unusual Put Option Trade in PayPal Holdings (PYPL) Worth $12,900.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 14:34:54 ET an unusually large $12,900.00K block of Put contracts in PayPal Holdings (PYPL) was bought, with a strike price of $130.00 / share, expiring in 121 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.51 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.14th percentile of all recent large trades made in PYPL options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3125 funds or institutions reporting positions in PayPal Holdings. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 0.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.53%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.24% to 896,224K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 62.30% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PayPal Holdings is 98.68. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 62.30% from its latest reported closing price of 60.80.

The projected annual revenue for PayPal Holdings is 30,654MM, an increase of 9.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.86.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,601K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 33,281K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 29,662K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,762K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,354K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,216K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,947K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 0.26% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

