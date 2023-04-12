Unusual Put Option Trade in Paypal Holdings (PYPL) Worth $12,802.50K

On April 12, 2023 at 12:05:26 ET an unusually large $12,802.50K block of Put contracts in Paypal Holdings (PYPL) was bought, with a strike price of $160.00 / share, expiring in 282 days (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.26 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in PYPL options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.74% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paypal Holdings is $102.82. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.74% from its latest reported closing price of $73.58.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paypal Holdings is $30,654MM, an increase of 11.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3163 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paypal Holdings. This is a decrease of 97 owner(s) or 2.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PYPL is 0.50%, a decrease of 15.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 910,303K shares. The put/call ratio of PYPL is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34,601K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,497K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.35% over the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 29,762K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,772K shares, representing a decrease of 6.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 4.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,354K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,216K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.37% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 20,712K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,684K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 23.40% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 17,134K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,339K shares, representing an increase of 33.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PYPL by 16.23% over the last quarter.

PayPal Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make [nancial services and commerce more convenient, a ordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering more than 375 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.