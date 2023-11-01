Unusual Put Option Trade in Paycom Software (PAYC) Worth $75,525.00K

On November 1, 2023 at 14:59:26 ET an unusually large $75,525.00K block of Put contracts in Paycom Software (PAYC) was bought, with a strike price of $250.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on November 17, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.73 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the th percentile of all recent large trades made in PAYC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1450 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paycom Software. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PAYC is 0.29%, an increase of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.28% to 52,495K shares. The put/call ratio of PAYC is 1.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.99% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paycom Software is 377.22. The forecasts range from a low of 296.94 to a high of $472.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.99% from its latest reported closing price of 244.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Paycom Software is 1,720MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.52.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 2,146K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,345K shares, representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 60.75% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,600K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,586K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.68% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,188K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 0.62% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,157K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,125K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 1,153K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,095K shares, representing an increase of 5.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PAYC by 5.43% over the last quarter.

Paycom Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As a leader in payroll and HR technology, Oklahoma City-based Paycom redefines the human capital management industry by allowing companies to effectively navigate a rapidly changing business environment. Its cloud-based software solution is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all human capital management functions, providing the functionality that businesses need to manage the complete employment lifecycle, from recruitment to retirement. Paycom has the ability to serve businesses of all sizes and in every industry. As one of the leading human capital management providers, Paycom serves clients in all 50 states from offices across the country.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.