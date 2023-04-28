Unusual Put Option Trade in Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Worth $243.95K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:36:07 ET an unusually large $243.95K block of Put contracts in Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) was sold, with a strike price of $9.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.15th percentile of all recent large trades made in PTEN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Patterson-UTI Energy. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 6.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PTEN is 0.26%, a decrease of 1.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 268,280K shares. The put/call ratio of PTEN is 1.98, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 80.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Patterson-UTI Energy is $20.56. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 80.96% from its latest reported closing price of $11.36.

The projected annual revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy is $3,387MM, an increase of 15.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.15.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bernzott Capital Advisors holds 798K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company.

Commerce Bank holds 26K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 41.80% over the last quarter.

BIGTX - The Texas Fund Class I holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 101.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 59.38% over the last quarter.

Wedbush Securities holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 99.85% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 600 Stock Portfolio holds 92K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PTEN by 33.33% over the last quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of oilfield services and products to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, including contract drilling, pressure pumping and directional drilling services.

