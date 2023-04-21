Unusual Put Option Trade in Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) Worth $299.60K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:48:17 ET an unusually large $299.60K block of Put contracts in Papa John's Int'l (PZZA) was sold, with a strike price of $65.00 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 4.80 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PZZA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Papa John's Int'l. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PZZA is 0.23%, a decrease of 1.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 45,720K shares. The put/call ratio of PZZA is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Papa John's Int'l is $96.97. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 29.69% from its latest reported closing price of $74.77.

The projected annual revenue for Papa John's Int'l is $2,230MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pier Capital holds 115K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 13.32% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atlas Brown holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 6.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 99.89% over the last quarter.

VCSLX - Small Cap Index Fund holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Loomis Sayles Small Cap Core Portfolio holds 9K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing a decrease of 5.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PZZA by 3.43% over the last quarter.

Papa John`s International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Papa John's International, Inc. opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John's believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John's tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John's is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world's third largest pizza delivery company with 5,360 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of September 27, 2020.

