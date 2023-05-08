Unusual Put Option Trade in Palantir Technologies Inc - (PLTR) Worth $62.00K

On May 8, 2023 at 14:34:20 ET an unusually large $62.00K block of Put contracts in Palantir Technologies Inc - (PLTR) was sold, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 102 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.03 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 86.46th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1062 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.21%, an increase of 76.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.18% to 710,446K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.99% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies Inc - is 9.26. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 24.99% from its latest reported closing price of 7.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc - is 2,370MM, an increase of 24.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,073K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49,778K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 25.18% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 43,000K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,130K shares, representing an increase of 22.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 0.88% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,853K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,118K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 26.07% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,962K shares representing 1.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,506K shares, representing an increase of 1.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 22.43% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,965K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,854K shares, representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 23.26% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and non-profit sectors transform the way they use their data.

See all Palantir Technologies Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.