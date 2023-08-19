Unusual Put Option Trade in Palantir Technologies Inc - (PLTR) Worth $388.80K

On August 18, 2023 at 11:50:44 ET an unusually large $388.80K block of Put contracts in Palantir Technologies Inc - (PLTR) was sold, with a strike price of $14.00 / share, expiring in 210 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.69 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.73th percentile of all recent large trades made in PLTR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1147 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palantir Technologies Inc -. This is an increase of 77 owner(s) or 7.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLTR is 0.26%, an increase of 67.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.16% to 756,697K shares. The put/call ratio of PLTR is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.79% Downside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Palantir Technologies Inc - is 12.06. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.79% from its latest reported closing price of 14.15.

The projected annual revenue for Palantir Technologies Inc - is 2,370MM, an increase of 15.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 52,521K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51,073K shares, representing an increase of 2.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 24.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 39,799K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,614K shares, representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 93.07% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,393K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,853K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 29.17% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 29,649K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,857K shares, representing an increase of 60.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 195.00% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 24,512K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,962K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLTR by 27.23% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and non-profit sectors transform the way they use their data.

