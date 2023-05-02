Unusual Put Option Trade in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Worth $162.17K

On May 2, 2023 at 15:58:21 ET an unusually large $162.17K block of Put contracts in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) was sold, with a strike price of $6.50 / share, expiring in 3 day(s) (on May 5, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.35 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PACW options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pacwest Bancorp. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PACW is 0.21%, a decrease of 2.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.70% to 120,975K shares. The put/call ratio of PACW is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 94.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Pacwest Bancorp is $17.68. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 94.93% from its latest reported closing price of $9.07.

The projected annual revenue for Pacwest Bancorp is $1,566MM, an increase of 18.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RWK - Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF holds 13K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 21.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 20.36% over the last quarter.

ISCV - iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 9.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 7.87% over the last quarter.

TCAAX - Thrivent Moderately Conservative Allocation Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 106.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 48.55% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Mid Cap Value Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 8.76% over the last quarter.

PTMC - Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 41.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PACW by 11.39% over the last quarter.

Pacwest Bancorp Background Information

PacWest Bancorp ('PacWest') is a bank holding company with over $29 billion in assets headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with executive offices in Denver, Colorado, with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 70 full-service branches located in California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and one branch located in Denver, Colorado. Its Community Banking group provides lending and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses conducted primarily through its California-based branch offices and Denver, Colorado branch office. It offers additional products and services through its National Lending and Venture Banking groups. National Lending provides asset-based, equipment, and real estate loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Venture Banking offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial or venture-backed businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States.

