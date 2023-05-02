Unusual Put Option Trade in Paccar (PCAR) Worth $308.72K

On May 2, 2023 at 13:49:04 ET an unusually large $308.72K block of Put contracts in Paccar (PCAR) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 45 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.18 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in PCAR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1700 funds or institutions reporting positions in Paccar. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 8.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCAR is 0.30%, an increase of 0.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.45% to 271,696K shares. The put/call ratio of PCAR is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.23% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Paccar is $77.95. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.23% from its latest reported closing price of $74.79.

The projected annual revenue for Paccar is $27,844MM, a decrease of 9.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Balyasny Asset Management holds 30K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 1,564.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 93.66% over the last quarter.

PREFX - T. Rowe Price Tax-Efficient Equity Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 64.93% over the last quarter.

Nissay Asset Management holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 9.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCAR by 20.19% over the last quarter.

Securian Funds Trust - SFT Index 500 Fund Class 1 holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paccar Declares $0.25 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 17, 2023 will receive the payment on June 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $74.79 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 1.42%, and the highest has been 7.17%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.24 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Paccar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PACCAR is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR also designs and manufactures advanced powertrains, provides financial services and information technology, and distributes truck parts related to its principal business.

