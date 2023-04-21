Unusual Put Option Trade in Overstock.com (OSTK) Worth $161.66K

On April 21, 2023 at 09:33:47 ET an unusually large $161.66K block of Put contracts in Overstock.com (OSTK) was bought, with a strike price of $17.50 / share, expiring in 56 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.06 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 80.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in OSTK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Overstock.com. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OSTK is 0.31%, an increase of 93.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 35,866K shares. The put/call ratio of OSTK is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 85.64% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Overstock.com is $35.11. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 85.64% from its latest reported closing price of $18.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Overstock.com is $1,959MM, an increase of 1.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.54.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 13K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Laidlaw Wealth Management holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Palisade Capital Management holds 215K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 28.10% over the last quarter.

XWEB - SPDR S&P Internet ETF holds 22K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 14.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Voya Investment Management holds 17K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OSTK by 20.04% over the last quarter.

Overstock.com Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Overstock.com, Inc / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.