Unusual Put Option Trade in Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Worth $176.40K

On May 22, 2023 at 16:03:27 ET an unusually large $176.40K block of Put contracts in Otis Worldwide (OTIS) was bought, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 116 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.99th percentile of all recent large trades made in OTIS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1976 funds or institutions reporting positions in Otis Worldwide. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTIS is 0.27%, an increase of 18.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.70% to 455,442K shares. The put/call ratio of OTIS is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Otis Worldwide is 89.24. The forecasts range from a low of 78.78 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 5.54% from its latest reported closing price of 84.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Otis Worldwide is 14,134MM, an increase of 3.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 41,840K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,663K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,532K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 14.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,849K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,826K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 0.06% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,630K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,526K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 14.32% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,240K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,106K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTIS by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Otis Worldwide Declares $0.34 Dividend

On April 25, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

At the current share price of $84.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.36%, the lowest has been 1.04%, and the highest has been 2.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=148).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.45%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Otis Worldwide Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Otis Worldwide Corporation gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, Otis moves 2 billion people a day and maintain more than 2 million customer units worldwide - the industry's largest Service portfolio. Otis is present in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 40,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of its customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.