Unusual Put Option Trade in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Worth $89.60K

On April 13, 2023 at 14:51:21 ET an unusually large $89.60K block of Put contracts in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) was bought, with a strike price of $2.00 / share, expiring in 127 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.92 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.87th percentile of all recent large trades made in OPEN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 518 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is a decrease of 46 owner(s) or 8.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.52%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 457,349K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 109.94% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is $3.74. The forecasts range from a low of $1.01 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 109.94% from its latest reported closing price of $1.78.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is $13,191MM, a decrease of 15.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WMLIX - Wilmington Large-Cap Strategy Fund Class I Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FHOFX - Fidelity Series Large Cap Growth Index Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FESIX - Fidelity SAI Real Estate Index Fund holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 5.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 18.94% over the last quarter.

TPLGX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Large-Cap Core Growth Fund holds 882K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

