Unusual Put Option Trade in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) Worth $42.50K

On May 24, 2023 at 09:46:37 ET an unusually large $42.50K block of Put contracts in Opendoor Technologies (OPEN) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on June 9, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.13 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.30th percentile of all recent large trades made in OPEN options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 515 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opendoor Technologies. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPEN is 0.08%, a decrease of 82.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.91% to 385,057K shares. The put/call ratio of OPEN is 0.47, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.55% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Opendoor Technologies is 2.89. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 19.55% from its latest reported closing price of 2.42.

The projected annual revenue for Opendoor Technologies is 13,191MM, a decrease of 2.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sylebra Capital holds 33,537K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,436K shares, representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 23.85% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 24,553K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,513K shares, representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 38.32% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,205K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 23.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,342K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,828K shares, representing an increase of 15.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 59.29% over the last quarter.

FDN - First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund holds 15,326K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,722K shares, representing an increase of 49.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPEN by 20.72% over the last quarter.

Opendoor Technologies Background Information

Opendoor’s mission is to empower everyone with the freedom to move. Since 2014, Opendoor has provided people across the U.S. with a radically simple way to buy, sell or trade-in a home. Opendoor operates in a growing number of markets across the U.S.

