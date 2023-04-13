Unusual Put Option Trade in OneMain Holdings (OMF) Worth $240.00K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:22:41 ET an unusually large $240.00K block of Put contracts in OneMain Holdings (OMF) was sold, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 617 day(s) (on December 20, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in OMF options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 696 funds or institutions reporting positions in OneMain Holdings. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMF is 0.29%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.43% to 125,095K shares. The put/call ratio of OMF is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for OneMain Holdings is $53.35. The forecasts range from a low of $43.43 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 42.70% from its latest reported closing price of $37.39.

The projected annual revenue for OneMain Holdings is $3,703MM, an increase of 32.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cornerstone Investment Partners holds 50K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Key Colony Management holds 1,237K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 24.04% over the last quarter.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 128.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMF by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 27K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OneMain Holdings Declares $1.00 Dividend

On February 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share ($4.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 received the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share.

At the current share price of $37.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 10.70%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 14.01%, the lowest has been 2.28%, and the highest has been 36.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 7.71 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.43 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

OneMain Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OneMain Financial has been offering responsible and transparent loans for over 100 years. With almost 1,500 locations throughout 44 states, the company is committed to helping people with their personal loan needs. OneMain and its team members are dedicated to the communities where they live and work.

