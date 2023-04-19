Unusual Put Option Trade in ON Semiconductor (ON) Worth $189.81K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:52:36 ET an unusually large $189.81K block of Put contracts in ON Semiconductor (ON) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 30 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.23 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.71th percentile of all recent large trades made in ON options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1760 funds or institutions reporting positions in ON Semiconductor. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ON is 0.44%, a decrease of 6.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 496,028K shares. The put/call ratio of ON is 0.94, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.11% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ON Semiconductor is $94.35. The forecasts range from a low of $78.78 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 19.11% from its latest reported closing price of $79.21.

The projected annual revenue for ON Semiconductor is $8,288MM, a decrease of 0.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFLNX - Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 41K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 8.60% over the last quarter.

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 7.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 18,255K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,383K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ON by 0.19% over the last quarter.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing a decrease of 11.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Jackson Square Capital holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 92.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ON by 98.75% over the last quarter.

ON Semiconductor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ON Semiconductor is driving energy efficient innovations, empowering customers to reduce global energy use. The company is a leading supplier of semiconductor-based solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of energy efficient, power management, analog, sensors, logic, timing, connectivity, discrete, SoC and custom devices. The company's products help engineers solve their unique design challenges in automotive, communications, computing, consumer, industrial, medical, aerospace and defense applications. ON Semiconductor operates a responsive, reliable, world-class supply chain and quality program, a robust compliance and ethics program, and a network of manufacturing facilities, sales offices and design centers in key markets throughout North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific regions.

