Unusual Put Option Trade in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Worth $94.11K

On April 3, 2023 at 13:50:03 ET an unusually large $94.11K block of Put contracts in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) was bought, with a strike price of $27.00 / share, expiring in 18 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.62 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in OHI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.47% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Omega Healthcare Investors is $30.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 9.47% from its latest reported closing price of $27.41.

The projected annual revenue for Omega Healthcare Investors is $959MM, an increase of 9.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omega Healthcare Investors. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OHI is 0.20%, a decrease of 11.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 165,615K shares. The put/call ratio of OHI is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,442K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,666K shares, representing a decrease of 2.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 16.93% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,232K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,841K shares, representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 12.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,097K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,003K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 11.30% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,033K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,944K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 10.94% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,247K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,478K shares, representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OHI by 84.64% over the last quarter.

Omega Healthcare Investors Declares $0.67 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.68 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $27.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.78%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.15%, the lowest has been 5.96%, and the highest has been 14.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.19 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.36 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Omega Healthcare Investors Background Information

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the United States, as well as in the United Kingdom.

