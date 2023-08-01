Unusual Put Option Trade in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Worth $566.44K

On August 1, 2023 at 13:38:08 ET an unusually large $566.44K block of Put contracts in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) was bought, with a strike price of $400.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on August 18, 2023).

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1663 funds or institutions reporting positions in Old Dominion Freight Line. This is an increase of 48 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ODFL is 0.35%, an increase of 1.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 96,366K shares. The put/call ratio of ODFL is 2.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.70% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Old Dominion Freight Line is 339.07. The forecasts range from a low of 272.70 to a high of $410.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.70% from its latest reported closing price of 427.58.

The projected annual revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line is 6,343MM, an increase of 6.59%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,483K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,415K shares, representing a decrease of 12.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 0.62% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,791K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,452K shares, representing a decrease of 9.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 3.35% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 4,765K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,423K shares, representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 23.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,063K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,021K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 12.44% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 2,596K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,647K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ODFL by 14.17% over the last quarter.

Old Dominion Freight Line Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is a leading, less-than-truckload ('LTL'), union-free motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national LTL services through a single integrated organization. Its service offerings, which include expedited transportation, are provided through an expansive network of service centers located throughout the continental United States. Through strategic alliances, the Company also provides LTL services throughout North America. In addition to its core LTL services, the Company offers a range of value-added services including container drayage, truckload brokerage and supply chain consulting.

