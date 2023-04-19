Unusual Put Option Trade in Okta Inc - (OKTA) Worth $19.23K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:24:06 ET an unusually large $19.23K block of Put contracts in Okta Inc - (OKTA) was sold, with a strike price of $75.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.01 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 92.54th percentile of all recent large trades made in OKTA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1105 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okta Inc -. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OKTA is 0.43%, an increase of 19.20%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.35% to 137,051K shares. The put/call ratio of OKTA is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.32% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Okta Inc - is $95.17. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 22.32% from its latest reported closing price of $77.81.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Okta Inc - is $2,209MM, an increase of 18.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.26.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KOKU - Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MRND - IQ U.S. Mid Cap R&D Leaders ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 8.35% over the last quarter.

Raleigh Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

KBC Group holds 48K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Fund Management holds 61K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing a decrease of 329.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OKTA by 76.08% over the last quarter.

Okta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 10,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, T-Mobile, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

See all Okta Inc - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.