Unusual Put Option Trade in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Worth $720.00K

On May 3, 2023 at 11:40:22 ET an unusually large $720.00K block of Put contracts in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) was sold, with a strike price of $60.00 / share, expiring in 261 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.56 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.33th percentile of all recent large trades made in OXY options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1907 funds or institutions reporting positions in Occidental Petroleum. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXY is 0.52%, an increase of 31.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.24% to 824,208K shares. The put/call ratio of OXY is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.46% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Occidental Petroleum is $73.53. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.46% from its latest reported closing price of $60.04.

The projected annual revenue for Occidental Petroleum is $34,516MM, a decrease of 5.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPIAX - Invesco S&p 500 Index Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Sawyer holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 108,963.95% over the last quarter.

Shell Asset Management holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing a decrease of 199.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 61.49% over the last quarter.

Tocqueville Asset Management holds 272K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 1.17% over the last quarter.

Brasada Capital Management holds 41K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXY by 0.14% over the last quarter.

Occidental Petroleum Declares $0.18 Dividend

On February 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on April 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.13 per share.

At the current share price of $60.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.20%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.47%, the lowest has been 0.07%, and the highest has been 32.61%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.37 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.42 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.77%.

Occidental Petroleum Background Information

Occidental is an international energy company with assets in the United States, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. It is one of the largest oil producers in the U.S., including a leading producer in the Permian and DJ basins, and offshore Gulf of Mexico. Its midstream and marketing segment provides flow assurance and maximizes the value of our oil and gas. Its chemical subsidiary OxyChem manufactures the building blocks for life-enhancing products. Its Oxy Low Carbon Ventures subsidiary is advancing leading-edge technologies and business solutions that economically grow its business while reducing emissions. It is committed to using its global leadership in carbon management to advance a lower-carbon world.

