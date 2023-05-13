Unusual Put Option Trade in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Worth $278.88K

On May 12, 2023 at 11:10:21 ET an unusually large $278.88K block of Put contracts in NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) was sold, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 70 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NXPI options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1904 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors. This is an increase of 49 owner(s) or 2.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.45%, an increase of 14.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.49% to 281,543K shares. The put/call ratio of NXPI is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.34% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors is 199.84. The forecasts range from a low of 156.55 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 22.34% from its latest reported closing price of 163.35.

The projected annual revenue for NXP Semiconductors is 13,102MM, a decrease of 0.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,027K shares representing 10.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,004K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 86.64% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 9,809K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,092K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 84.00% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 9,762K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,842K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 82.40% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,629K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,050K shares, representing a decrease of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 1.89% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,990K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares, representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 0.68% over the last quarter.

NXP Semiconductors Background Information

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.61 billion in 2020.

