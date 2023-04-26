Unusual Put Option Trade in NVIDIA (NVDA) Worth $815.00K

On April 26, 2023 at 09:42:10 ET an unusually large $815.00K block of Put contracts in NVIDIA (NVDA) was bought, with a strike price of $280.00 / share, expiring in 16 day(s) (on May 12, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.12 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 88.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVDA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4603 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 255 owner(s) or 5.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 1.08%, an increase of 15.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.97% to 1,783,930K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.97% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $293.81. The forecasts range from a low of $191.90 to a high of $413.70. The average price target represents an increase of 11.97% from its latest reported closing price of $262.41.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is $30,001MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allred Capital Management holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 205K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 14.02% over the last quarter.

Tax-managed Growth Portfolio - Tax-managed Growth Portfolio holds 2,559K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barden Capital Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 15.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 99.87% over the last quarter.

Ipswich Investment Management holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 180,096.29% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $262.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.19%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

