Unusual Put Option Trade in NVIDIA (NVDA) Worth $799.92K

On April 13, 2023 at 12:31:20 ET an unusually large $799.92K block of Put contracts in NVIDIA (NVDA) was sold, with a strike price of $215.00 / share, expiring in 190 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 85.65th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVDA options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4541 funds or institutions reporting positions in NVIDIA. This is an increase of 226 owner(s) or 5.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVDA is 0.97%, an increase of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.33% to 1,788,623K shares. The put/call ratio of NVDA is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.56% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for NVIDIA is $279.67. The forecasts range from a low of $176.75 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.56% from its latest reported closing price of $264.95.

The projected annual revenue for NVIDIA is $30,001MM, an increase of 11.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bnc Wealth Management holds 31K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Ameliora Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Klk Capital Management holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 345.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 99.97% over the last quarter.

NSFDX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2020 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 30.54% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Series Fund, Inc. - BlackRock Balanced Capital Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 31.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVDA by 67.97% over the last quarter.

NVIDIA Declares $0.04 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 8, 2023 received the payment on March 29, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $264.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.06%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.19%, the lowest has been 0.02%, and the highest has been 0.50%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.12 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.07 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

NVIDIA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NVIDIA is the pioneer of GPU-accelerated computing. The Company specializes in products and platforms for the large, growing markets of gaming, professional visualization, data center, and automotive. Its creations are loved by the most demanding computer users in the world – gamers, designers, and scientists. And its work is at the center of the most consequential mega-trends in technology.

