Unusual Put Option Trade in Nucor (NUE) Worth $745.50K

On April 20, 2023 at 11:14:15 ET an unusually large $745.50K block of Put contracts in Nucor (NUE) was bought, with a strike price of $140.00 / share, expiring in 274 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.57 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NUE options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1981 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nucor. This is an increase of 76 owner(s) or 3.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NUE is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.74% to 222,529K shares. The put/call ratio of NUE is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.72% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nucor is $160.48. The forecasts range from a low of $127.26 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 8.72% from its latest reported closing price of $147.61.

The projected annual revenue for Nucor is $33,087MM, a decrease of 20.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $12.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FDFIX - Fidelity Flex 500 Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 7.71% over the last quarter.

Hilltop Holdings holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 106.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 55.54% over the last quarter.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Community Bank of Raymore holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 101.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Putnam Investments holds 172K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing a decrease of 11.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NUE by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Nucor Declares $0.51 Dividend

On February 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on May 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $147.61 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.38%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.44%, the lowest has been 1.16%, and the highest has been 5.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.21 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.07. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nucor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

