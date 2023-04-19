Unusual Put Option Trade in Novo-Nordisk A (NVO) Worth $450.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:55:48 ET an unusually large $450.00K block of Put contracts in Novo-Nordisk A (NVO) was bought, with a strike price of $150.00 / share, expiring in 121 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.89 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NVO options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1942 funds or institutions reporting positions in Novo-Nordisk A. This is an increase of 180 owner(s) or 10.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVO is 0.86%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 315,215K shares. The put/call ratio of NVO is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.00% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Novo-Nordisk A is $152.80. The forecasts range from a low of $100.82 to a high of $191.14. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.00% from its latest reported closing price of $169.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Novo-Nordisk A is $204,498MM, an increase of 15.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $30.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 256K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 104K shares, representing an increase of 59.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 157.58% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 31.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 106.02% over the last quarter.

EAISX - Parametric International Equity Fund Investor Class holds 24K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 35.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 82.80% over the last quarter.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 34.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVO by 2.82% over the last quarter.

PBQAX - PGIM Jennison Blend Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, with production facilities in nine countries, and affiliates or offices in five countries.

See all Novo-Nordisk A regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.