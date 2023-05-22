Unusual Put Option Trade in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Worth $3,825.00K

On May 22, 2023 at 11:02:41 ET an unusually large $3,825.00K block of Put contracts in Northrop Grumman (NOC) was sold, with a strike price of $425.00 / share, expiring in 60 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.94 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.91th percentile of all recent large trades made in NOC options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northrop Grumman. This is a decrease of 98 owner(s) or 3.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOC is 0.43%, an increase of 0.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.41% to 153,989K shares. The put/call ratio of NOC is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.66% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Northrop Grumman is 530.46. The forecasts range from a low of 387.84 to a high of $687.75. The average price target represents an increase of 19.66% from its latest reported closing price of 443.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northrop Grumman is 38,225MM, an increase of 4.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 22.81.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 12,029K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,788K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 17.24% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,014K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing a decrease of 8.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 89.12% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,411K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,646K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 24.87% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,476K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,502K shares, representing a decrease of 0.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 87.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,211K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOC by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Northrop Grumman Declares $1.87 Dividend

On May 16, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.87 per share ($7.48 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 30, 2023 will receive the payment on June 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.73 per share.

At the current share price of $443.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.63%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 2.12%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Northrop Grumman Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Its 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.