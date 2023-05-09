Unusual Put Option Trade in Nokia Corp - ADR (NOK) Worth $42.95K

On May 9, 2023 at 11:19:21 ET an unusually large $42.95K block of Put contracts in Nokia Corp - ADR (NOK) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 164 day(s) (on October 20, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.31 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 90.47th percentile of all recent large trades made in NOK options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 568 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 330 owner(s) or 36.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.29%, an increase of 4.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.63% to 502,215K shares. The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 51.03% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nokia Corp - ADR is 6.22. The forecasts range from a low of 4.64 to a high of $8.96. The average price target represents an increase of 51.03% from its latest reported closing price of 4.12.

The projected annual revenue for Nokia Corp - ADR is 26,332MM, an increase of 3.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 82,227K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,526K shares, representing a decrease of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 6.32% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 62,173K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,393K shares, representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 6.70% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 29,793K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,582K shares, representing a decrease of 2.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 0.00% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 27,743K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,900K shares, representing an increase of 35.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 57.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 21,166K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,990K shares, representing an increase of 10.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 17.13% over the last quarter.

Nokia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nokia Corporation is a Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation, established in 1865. Their main headquarters are in Espoo, Finland.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

