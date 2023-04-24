Unusual Put Option Trade in Nokia Corp - ADR (NOK) Worth $42.48K

On April 24, 2023 at 12:19:46 ET an unusually large $42.48K block of Put contracts in Nokia Corp - ADR (NOK) was bought, with a strike price of $4.00 / share, expiring in 270 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 81.49th percentile of all recent large trades made in NOK options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 571 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nokia Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOK is 0.28%, an increase of 19.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.64% to 503,862K shares. The put/call ratio of NOK is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nokia Corp - ADR is $6.22. The forecasts range from a low of $4.64 to a high of $8.96. The average price target represents an increase of 47.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.22.

The projected annual revenue for Nokia Corp - ADR is $26,332MM, an increase of 3.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.47.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NorthCrest Asset Manangement holds 34K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 91.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Platform Technology Partners holds 20K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FourThought Financial holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,443K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,306K shares, representing an increase of 2.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 4.51% over the last quarter.

Ci Investments holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 829K shares, representing a decrease of 34,374.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOK by 99.70% over the last quarter.

Nokia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nokia Corporation is a Finnish multinational telecommunications, information technology, and consumer electronics corporation, established in 1865. Their main headquarters are in Espoo, Finland.

