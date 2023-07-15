Unusual Put Option Trade in Nikola (NKLA) Worth $372.45K

On July 14, 2023 at 13:36:44 ET an unusually large $372.45K block of Put contracts in Nikola (NKLA) was bought, with a strike price of $3.00 / share, expiring in 189 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 5.14 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NKLA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nikola. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKLA is 0.04%, a decrease of 78.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.45% to 171,798K shares. The put/call ratio of NKLA is 1.42, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.15% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nikola is 3.40. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 53.15% from its latest reported closing price of 2.22.

The projected annual revenue for Nikola is 301MM, an increase of 401.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Antara Capital holds 36,809K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,436K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,514K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 33.89% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,854K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,637K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 32.43% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,416K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,723K shares, representing a decrease of 4.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 43.80% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,936K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,262K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 42.58% over the last quarter.

Nikola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as it is known today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

