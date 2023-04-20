Unusual Put Option Trade in Nikola (NKLA) Worth $1,950.00K

On April 20, 2023 at 14:49:27 ET an unusually large $1,950.00K block of Put contracts in Nikola (NKLA) was bought, with a strike price of $1.00 / share, expiring in 92 day(s) (on July 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.17 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 87.86th percentile of all recent large trades made in NKLA options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 403 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nikola. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 3.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKLA is 0.17%, an increase of 138.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.56% to 149,971K shares. The put/call ratio of NKLA is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 396.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nikola is $4.52. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 396.39% from its latest reported closing price of $0.91.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nikola is $301MM, an increase of 492.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.38.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PACIFIC SELECT FUND - Small-Cap Index Portfolio Class I holds 94K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 11.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 34.25% over the last quarter.

CCSO - Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 58.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKLA by 13.33% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 261K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Natixis holds 105K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AVUS - Avantis U.S. Equity ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Nikola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as it is known today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

See all Nikola regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.