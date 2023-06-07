Unusual Put Option Trade in Nike, Inc. - Class B (NKE) Worth $20MM

On June 7, 2023 at 15:15:01 ET an unusually large $20,613.80K block of Put contracts in Nike, Inc. - Class B (NKE) was bought, with a strike price of $125.00 / share, expiring in 9 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 6.32 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NKE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3649 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nike, Inc. - Class B. This is an increase of 56 owner(s) or 1.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.62%, an increase of 9.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.09% to 1,113,171K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 1.12, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.61% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 137.63. The forecasts range from a low of 95.95 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 29.61% from its latest reported closing price of 106.19.

The projected annual revenue for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 49,389MM, a decrease of 2.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,491K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,290K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 2.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 32,181K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,637K shares, representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 85.58% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,066K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,479K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,362K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 2.57% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 20,878K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,021K shares, representing an increase of 13.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 2.16% over the last quarter.

Nike, Inc. - Class B Declares $0.34 Dividend

On May 4, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 5, 2023 will receive the payment on July 5, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

At the current share price of $106.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.64%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.69 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Nike Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

