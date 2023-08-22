Unusual Put Option Trade in Nike, Inc. - Class B (NKE) Worth $1,550.00K

On August 22, 2023 at 09:42:42 ET an unusually large $1,550.00K block of Put contracts in Nike, Inc. - Class B (NKE) was bought, with a strike price of $100.00 / share, expiring in 150 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 7.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NKE options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3557 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nike, Inc. - Class B. This is a decrease of 94 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKE is 0.54%, a decrease of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 1,098,321K shares. The put/call ratio of NKE is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.40% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 130.01. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $159.46. The average price target represents an increase of 26.40% from its latest reported closing price of 102.86.

The projected annual revenue for Nike, Inc. - Class B is 53,426MM, an increase of 5.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,491K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 38,290K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 2.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,066K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,120K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 2.98% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 28,656K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,181K shares, representing a decrease of 12.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 89.21% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,910K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,479K shares, representing an increase of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 17.03% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 22,372K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,878K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKE by 22.21% over the last quarter.

Nike Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly-owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

