Unusual Put Option Trade in NICE Systems (NICE) Worth $173.23K

On May 2, 2023 at 12:09:19 ET an unusually large $173.23K block of Put contracts in NICE Systems (NICE) was sold, with a strike price of $175.00 / share, expiring in 17 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in NICE Systems. This is an increase of 32 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICE is 0.42%, a decrease of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.60% to 56,582K shares. The put/call ratio of NICE is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10,412.98% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NICE Systems is $-21,105.52. The forecasts range from a low of $-20,909.05 to a high of $-21,707.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 10,412.98% from its latest reported closing price of $204.65.

The projected annual revenue for NICE Systems is $2,478MM, an increase of 13.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.63.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vulcan Value Partners holds 868K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

HFXI - IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 10.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 9.32% over the last quarter.

Saturna Capital holds 16K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

PIEQX - T. Rowe Price International Equity Index Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 8.25% over the last quarter.

DFAI - Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 64.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICE by 178.64% over the last quarter.

NICE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NICE Ltd. is an Israel-based company, specializing in contact center software, telephone voice recording, data security, surveillance, and Robotic Process Automation as well as systems that analyze recorded data.

