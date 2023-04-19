Unusual Put Option Trade in Netflix (NFLX) Worth $26,655.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 12:58:40 ET an unusually large $26,655.50K block of Put contracts in Netflix (NFLX) was bought, with a strike price of $440.00 / share, expiring in 58 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 61.15 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NFLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 425,498K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $333.70.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLRGX - Global Equity Research Portfolio Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 10.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 3.18% over the last quarter.

BLPIX - Bull Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 9.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 48.22% over the last quarter.

LCLG - Logan Capital Broad Innovative Growth ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 0.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 7.99% over the last quarter.

CVSIX - Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds 102K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 16.83% over the last quarter.

PJGRX - PGIM JENNISON GROWTH FUND Class R holds 286K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares, representing an increase of 54.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 189.82% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

See all Netflix regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.