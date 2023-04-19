Unusual Put Option Trade in Netflix (NFLX) Worth $16,753.50K

On April 19, 2023 at 14:21:13 ET an unusually large $16,753.50K block of Put contracts in Netflix (NFLX) was sold, with a strike price of $365.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 38.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NFLX options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 425,498K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.27% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $333.70.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NSFOX - Natixis Sustainable Future 2065 Fund Class N holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 22.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 12.40% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 73.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 644.60% over the last quarter.

QAAGTX - T. Rowe Price Equity Index 500 Portfolio holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 17.90% over the last quarter.

Morton Brown Family Wealth holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 336K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

