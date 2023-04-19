Unusual Put Option Trade in Netflix (NFLX) Worth $15,990.00K

On April 19, 2023 at 15:30:40 ET an unusually large $15,990.00K block of Put contracts in Netflix (NFLX) was bought, with a strike price of $375.00 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 36.48 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NFLX options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

There are 2982 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 157 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 7.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.40% to 425,498K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.27% from its latest reported closing price of $333.70.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

CAVAX - Catholic Values Equity Fund Class F, effective 1-31-2017 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 85.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 809.69% over the last quarter.

Kovitz Investment Group Partners holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 16.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Oxler Private Wealth holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing a decrease of 66.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.85% over the last quarter.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

