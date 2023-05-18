Unusual Put Option Trade in NeoGames (NGMS) Worth $65.25K

On May 18, 2023 at 10:30:46 ET an unusually large $65.25K block of Put contracts in NeoGames (NGMS) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 120 day(s) (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NGMS options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 166 funds or institutions reporting positions in NeoGames. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGMS is 0.11%, a decrease of 29.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 10,283K shares. The put/call ratio of NGMS is 7.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.62% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for NeoGames is 22.78. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.62% from its latest reported closing price of 27.32.

The projected annual revenue for NeoGames is 320MM, an increase of 58.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sunriver Management holds 1,751K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 120,465.56% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 1,265K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,009K shares, representing an increase of 20.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 48.91% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 999K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,247K shares, representing a decrease of 24.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 7.62% over the last quarter.

MSGGX - Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund Legacy Class holds 588K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 368K shares, representing an increase of 37.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 61.77% over the last quarter.

WMICX - Wasatch Micro Cap Fund Investor Class shares holds 424K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 671K shares, representing a decrease of 58.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGMS by 28.64% over the last quarter.

NeoGames Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeoGames is a technology-driven innovator and a global provider of iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames’ full-service solution combines proprietary technology platforms with the experience and expertise required for successful iLottery operations. NeoGames’ pioneering game studio encompasses an extensive portfolio of engaging online lottery games that deliver an entertaining player experience. As a trusted partner to lotteries worldwide, the Company works with its customers to maximize their success, offering a comprehensive solution that empowers them to deliver enjoyable and profitable iLottery programs to their players, generate more revenue, and direct proceeds to good causes.

