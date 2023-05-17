Unusual Put Option Trade in NCR (NCR) Worth $330.00K

On May 17, 2023 at 12:30:35 ET an unusually large $330.00K block of Put contracts in NCR (NCR) was sold, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 247 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.39 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in NCR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 753 funds or institutions reporting positions in NCR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCR is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.38% to 154,429K shares. The put/call ratio of NCR is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.27% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for NCR is 32.20. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 37.27% from its latest reported closing price of 23.46.

The projected annual revenue for NCR is 8,165MM, an increase of 3.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.06.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 5,900K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,034K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCR by 4.38% over the last quarter.

Engaged Capital holds 5,252K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 5,057K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,047K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCR by 8.29% over the last quarter.

WFMDX - Wells Fargo Special Mid Cap Value Fund Administrator Class holds 4,938K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,243K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,020K shares, representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCR by 13.45% over the last quarter.

NCR Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NCR Corporation is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail and hospitality industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 36,000 employees globally. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

