Unusual Put Option Trade in National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) Worth $105.00K

On April 27, 2023 at 15:39:22 ET an unusually large $105.00K block of Put contracts in National Energy Services Reunited (NESR) was sold, with a strike price of $5.00 / share, expiring in 22 day(s) (on May 19, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.70 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.27th percentile of all recent large trades made in NESR options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in National Energy Services Reunited. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 4.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESR is 0.16%, a decrease of 20.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.99% to 54,457K shares. The put/call ratio of NESR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 455.52% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for National Energy Services Reunited is $18.36. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 455.52% from its latest reported closing price of $3.30.

The projected annual revenue for National Energy Services Reunited is $1,240MM, an increase of 41.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.98.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quantbot Technologies holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 107K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 5.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

Man Group holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

State Street holds 577K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 18.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESR by 17.07% over the last quarter.

National Energy Services Reunited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

