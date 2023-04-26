Unusual Put Option Trade in NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Worth $78.41K

On April 26, 2023 at 11:46:18 ET an unusually large $78.41K block of Put contracts in NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) was bought, with a strike price of $30.00 / share, expiring in 23 day(s) (on May 19, 2023).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 371 funds or institutions reporting positions in NAPCO Security Technologies. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 9.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NSSC is 0.22%, a decrease of 13.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.63% to 32,258K shares. The put/call ratio of NSSC is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for NAPCO Security Technologies is $40.04. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 20.81% from its latest reported closing price of $33.14.

The projected annual revenue for NAPCO Security Technologies is $172MM, an increase of 7.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FOCSX - Fidelity Small Cap Growth K6 Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 1.23% over the last quarter.

AAHYX - Thrivent Diversified Income Plus Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 88.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 20.68% over the last quarter.

Visionary Wealth Advisors holds 283K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 289K shares, representing a decrease of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group holds 235K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NSSC by 12.47% over the last quarter.

Wallace Advisory Group holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

NAPCO Security Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market.

