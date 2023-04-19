Unusual Put Option Trade in Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NNDM) Worth $9.41K

On April 19, 2023 at 10:15:34 ET an unusually large $9.41K block of Put contracts in Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NNDM) was sold, with a strike price of $2.50 / share, expiring in 2 day(s) (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.59 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.92th percentile of all recent large trades made in NNDM options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NNDM is 0.16%, a decrease of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 70,794K shares. The put/call ratio of NNDM is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 308.00% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from its latest reported closing price of $2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BULD - Pacer BlueStar Engineering the Future ETF holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 37.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NNDM by 52.53% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 236K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing a decrease of 31.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNDM by 32.41% over the last quarter.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 900.00%.

Private Advisor Group holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NNDM by 99.58% over the last quarter.

Credit Agricole S A holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nano Dimension Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nano Dimension is a provider of intelligent machines for the fabrication of Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME). High fidelity active electronic and electromechanical subassemblies are integral enablers of autonomous intelligent drones, cars, satellites, smartphones, and in vivo medical devices. They necessitate iterative development, IP safety, fast time-to-market and device performance gains, thereby mandating AME for in-house, rapid prototyping and production. The DragonFly LDM® system is being deployed in a wide range of industries, including academic and research institutions, defense, aerospace, autonomous automotive, robotics, and biotech. Its ability to enable on-site prototyping in a matter of hours instead of weeks; create products with better performance; reduce the size and weight of electronic parts and devices; enable innovation; and critically important, protect IP, is a paradigm shift in how industry and research institutions will research, develop, and produce High-Performance Electronic Devices (Hi-PEDs™.) Nano Dimension machines serve cross-industry needs by depositing proprietary consumable conductive and dielectric materials simultaneously, while concurrently integrating in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers and electromechanical components, to function at unprecedented performance. Nano Dimension bridges the gap between PCB and semiconductor integrated circuits. A revolution at the click of a button: From CAD to a functional high-performance AME device in hours, solely at the cost of the consumable materials.

