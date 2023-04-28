Unusual Put Option Trade in Mullen Automotive (MULN) Worth $42.90K

On April 28, 2023 at 11:41:49 ET an unusually large $42.90K block of Put contracts in Mullen Automotive (MULN) was sold, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 266 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.64 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.67th percentile of all recent large trades made in MULN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mullen Automotive. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 22.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MULN is 0.00%, a decrease of 27.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.95% to 113,728K shares. The put/call ratio of MULN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34,450.81% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mullen Automotive is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34,450.81% from its latest reported closing price of $0.07.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 7,668K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,342K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

Calvert Variable Products, Inc. - Calvert VP Russell 2000 Small Cap Index Portfolio - I Class holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RYRUX - Russell 2000 2x Strategy Fund A-Class Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 6.12% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 54K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geneos Wealth Management holds 50K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

See all Mullen Automotive regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.