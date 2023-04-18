Unusual Put Option Trade in Mullen Automotive (MULN) Worth $23.32K

On April 18, 2023 at 15:23:04 ET an unusually large $23.32K block of Put contracts in Mullen Automotive (MULN) was bought, with a strike price of $0.50 / share, expiring in 276 day(s) (on January 19, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.71 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 95.44th percentile of all recent large trades made in MULN options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mullen Automotive. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 15.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MULN is 0.00%, a decrease of 88.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.46% to 112,903K shares. The put/call ratio of MULN is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22,832.55% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mullen Automotive is $23.46. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $24.15. The average price target represents an increase of 22,832.55% from its latest reported closing price of $0.10.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

New England Capital Financial Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Creative Planning holds 374K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SLPIX - Small-cap Profund Investor Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 20.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 31.09% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 476K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 45K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 22.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MULN by 29.71% over the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

See all Mullen Automotive regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.