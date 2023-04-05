Unusual Put Option Trade in Monster Beverage (MNST) Worth $51.95K

On April 5, 2023 at 11:59:09 ET an unusually large $51.95K block of Put contracts in Monster Beverage (MNST) was bought, with a strike price of $52.50 / share, expiring in 16 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.82 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in MNST options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 111.61% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monster Beverage is $112.49. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 111.61% from its latest reported closing price of $53.16.

The projected annual revenue for Monster Beverage is $7,256MM, an increase of 14.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1641 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monster Beverage. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MNST is 0.40%, an increase of 9.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.63% to 414,244K shares. The put/call ratio of MNST is 1.57, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 19,382K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,190K shares, representing a decrease of 4.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 10.96% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 14,329K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,537K shares, representing a decrease of 15.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 44.84% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 11,303K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,327K shares, representing an increase of 26.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 45.50% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 11,246K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,116K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 4.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,096K shares representing 1.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,991K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MNST by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Monster Beverage Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Monster MAXX® maximum strength energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Monster Rehab® non-carbonated tea + energy drinks, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Hydro® non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks.

