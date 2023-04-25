Unusual Put Option Trade in Moneygram International (MGI) Worth $72.50K

On April 25, 2023 at 11:49:41 ET an unusually large $72.50K block of Put contracts in Moneygram International (MGI) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 115 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.04 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.95th percentile of all recent large trades made in MGI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 331 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moneygram International. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGI is 0.26%, an increase of 21.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.17% to 98,812K shares. The put/call ratio of MGI is 6.60, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moneygram International is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of $10.15.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moneygram International is $1,379MM, an increase of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. holds 124K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 24.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 99.84% over the last quarter.

Smith Anglin Financial holds 136K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Glazer Capital holds 1,709K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

NATIONWIDE MUTUAL FUNDS - Nationwide Multi-Cap Portfolio Class R6 holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 3.14% over the last quarter.

ARB - AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing an increase of 21.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 22.39% over the last quarter.

Moneygram International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

See all Moneygram International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.