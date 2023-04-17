Unusual Put Option Trade in Moneygram International (MGI) Worth $50.00K

On April 17, 2023 at 10:55:03 ET an unusually large $50.00K block of Put contracts in Moneygram International (MGI) was bought, with a strike price of $10.00 / share, expiring in 123 day(s) (on August 18, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.74 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 98.54th percentile of all recent large trades made in MGI options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel's real time Unusual Option Trades tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moneygram International. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MGI is 0.27%, an increase of 28.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.32% to 98,989K shares. The put/call ratio of MGI is 5.32, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.55% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moneygram International is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 6.55% from its latest reported closing price of $10.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Moneygram International is $1,379MM, an increase of 5.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.61.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SSMHX - State Street Small holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 6.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 3.00% over the last quarter.

Great West Life Assurance holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 71K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing a decrease of 269.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 58.63% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 68K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 46.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 44.00% over the last quarter.

State Street holds 1,930K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MGI by 0.71% over the last quarter.

Moneygram International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

See all Moneygram International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.